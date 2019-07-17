MALATESTA, Lawrence A. "Larry" Of Wakefield, at age 87, left this world peacefully surrounded by his loving family July 16, 2019. Larry was born April 30, 1932 in Malden, to Antonio & Julia (DeSario) Malatesta. Larry graduated from Malden Catholic High School Class of 1951. An inductee to Malden Catholic Hall of Fame for Baseball, Football & Indoor Track. Former employee of State Street Bank & Lahey Clinic. Larry was also a U.S. Army Veteran. Larry was the beloved husband of 58 years to Patricia (Trentini) Malatesta. He was the loving father of Laureen, Marc, Stephen & David. He is survived by his loving sister, Janet Malatesta, younger brother of the late Edith, Peter & Frederick Malatesta. Also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas, Tess, Elijah, Jake, Michael, & Cole, along with many nieces, nephews, & dear friends. He spent his retirement attending his grandchildren's sporting events & taking them for walks along the lake with lemon slushes. He enjoyed traveling, watching college football, crossword puzzles, tending his garden, & spending time with his friends playing dominoes. He will be missed by all. Funeral from the A.J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Saturday, July 20th, at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10:00 am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 4-8 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Malden Catholic Memorial Fund in memory of Larry, 99 Crystal Street, Malden, MA 02148. https://www.maldencatholic.org/give For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680 Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019