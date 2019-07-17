Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE MALATESTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE A. "LARRY" MALATESTA


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAWRENCE A. "LARRY" MALATESTA Obituary
MALATESTA, Lawrence A. "Larry" Of Wakefield, at age 87, left this world peacefully surrounded by his loving family July 16, 2019. Larry was born April 30, 1932 in Malden, to Antonio & Julia (DeSario) Malatesta. Larry graduated from Malden Catholic High School Class of 1951. An inductee to Malden Catholic Hall of Fame for Baseball, Football & Indoor Track. Former employee of State Street Bank & Lahey Clinic. Larry was also a U.S. Army Veteran. Larry was the beloved husband of 58 years to Patricia (Trentini) Malatesta. He was the loving father of Laureen, Marc, Stephen & David. He is survived by his loving sister, Janet Malatesta, younger brother of the late Edith, Peter & Frederick Malatesta. Also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas, Tess, Elijah, Jake, Michael, & Cole, along with many nieces, nephews, & dear friends. He spent his retirement attending his grandchildren's sporting events & taking them for walks along the lake with lemon slushes. He enjoyed traveling, watching college football, crossword puzzles, tending his garden, & spending time with his friends playing dominoes. He will be missed by all. Funeral from the A.J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Saturday, July 20th, at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10:00 am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 4-8 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Malden Catholic Memorial Fund in memory of Larry, 99 Crystal Street, Malden, MA 02148. https://www.maldencatholic.org/give For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now