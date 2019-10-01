Boston Globe Obituaries
LAWRENCE A. "LARRY" PRIMETELLO Sr.

PRIMETELLO, Lawrence A. Sr. "Larry" Revere Native, Lifelong Resident, Former Proprietor of "Larry's Mobil" at Broadway Circle In Revere, following a lengthy illness, on September 30th, at the remarkable age of 98 years. Beloved & faithful husband of 77 years to Rose M. (Salerno) Primetello. Cherished father of Lorraine F. O'Brien & husband, Lawrence "Larry" O'Brien of Mashpee, MA, Janice A. VanHogezand & husband, Maarten of Lynn, Elaine A. Cataldo & her husband, Edward of Middle River, MD, Lawrence A. "Larry" Primetello, Jr. & his wife, Donna of Georgetown, MA & the late Doreen R. Fusco. Also lovingly survived by his son-in-law, Joseph Fusco of Nashua, NH, 13 adoring grandchildren & 14 treasured great-grandchildren. Many caring nieces, nephews, grand-nieces & grand-nephews also survive him. For over 30 years, Larry was the proprietor and operator of "Larry's Mobil" in Broadway Circle, Revere, where he generated an impressive list of business associates & clients. Larry was the last of his large & popular family; they were the late Genevieve "Jean" Cataldo, Christy Ferrante, Joseph Ferrante, Mary Martinello, Silvia Spagnolo, Albert Ferrante, Patrick Ferrante, Frank Primatello & Lawrence C. Primatello. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, October 5th in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, beginning at 9:00 a.m. & followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., REVERE at 11:00 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
