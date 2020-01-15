Boston Globe Obituaries
LAWRENCE A. "LARRY" WILLIAMS

LAWRENCE A. "LARRY" WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Lawrence A. (Larry) Of Stoughton formerly of Brighton and Sharon, MA, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Boston to the late Charles and Jeanette (Zack) Williams. Stepbrother to the late Herbert Williams. Beloved husband of the late Billie (Kalus) Williams. Devoted companion to Ruth Miller for 23 years. Loving father of his late son Jan Williams, and his daughter Andrea (Williams) Robichaud and her husband Randy. Cherished grandfather of Sydney and Jaymie. He is also survived by many loving family and friends. Larry loved music, opera, movies, eating out, traveling and spending time with the people he loved. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Friday, January 17th at 10am, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be on Friday from 12pm to 4pm at the Knollsbrook Clubhouse, 70 Erin Road, Stoughton. Donations in memory of Larry may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
