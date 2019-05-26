DiBONA, Lawrence B. B.S., Rh.Ph, DDS, Ret. Capt. USN, May 25, 2019, surrounded by family at his Wellesley Hills residence. Born Sept. 16, 1939, Lawrence leaves his wife of 55 years, Joanne "Honey" (Fiumara) DiBona and his children: Dr. Christina DiBona Pastan, Lawrence B. DiBona II and Peter F. DiBona. Loving grandfather of Max C. Pastan, Madeline A. Pastan, Christian K. DiBona and Tyler C. Ransom. Son of the late Bruno and Anna (Marini) DiBona. Brother of Mario, Robert, Bruno and Daniel DiBona. He also leave many loving nieces and nephews. Larry served three years active duty on the USS Yosemite AD19 and interning at the Chelsea Naval Hospital. He also devoted 29 years to the US Navy Reserves. After graduating from Newton High School, class of 1957, he would go on to earn degrees from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, Boston University, and the University of Buffalo Dental School. Larry practiced dentistry in Wellesley for over 50 years and had a vast array of professional involvements and honors: Fellow of the International College of Dentists and the American College of Dentists, Diplomat of the American College of Forensic Dentistry, member of the American Dentist Association, Past Chairman of the Metropolitan District Dental Society and the Charles River Dental Society, Past Assistant and Past Chairman of Exhibitions for the Yankee Dental Congress, Trustee Emeritus of Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University, member of the Newton South Co-Operative Bank and Village Bank Board of Directors, Past Chairman of the Alumni Association and Century Club of the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, Past Secretary and Past Chairman of the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Dentistry, Clinical Floor Instructor of the Tufts School of Dental Medicine, Clinical Floor Instructor for the Commission of Dental Competency Assessments (CDCA) for 20 years, Board of Directors of the Newton Boys and Girls Club, West Suburban YMCA, and Don Orione Home, Past President of the Knights of Don Orione, Treasurer of Orphans of Italy. Larry also earned the 1st Boy of the Year of the Newton Boys and Girls Club, the Alumni Award of Phi Delta Chi, Gold Foil Academy Award at the University of Buffalo and served as Past President of the Exchange Club of Wellesley. Member of the Sons of Italy, Ambrose Cedrone Lodge, Nonantum and the Italo American Educational Club of Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's name may be made to the: John M. Barry Boys and Girls Club of Newton, 675 Watertown St., Newton, MA 02460 or to the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University, 179 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rte. 16, NEWTON, on Wednesday, May 29 from 6-8pm, Thursday, May 30 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm and again Friday morning, May 31 at 9:15AM before proceeding to a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial to follow in Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com



