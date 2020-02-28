|
|
NOONAN, Lawrence B. (Ret. BFD) Age 86, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, died February 26, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Frances (Scully) Noonan for 62 years. In 1988, Larry retired as a captain with the Brockton Fire Department after twenty eight years of service to the city.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his eight children Gloria Noonan of West Bridgewater, Lawrence B. Noonan, Jr. BFD and his wife Brenda of Brockton, Timothy J. Noonan and his wife Debbie of West Bridgewater, David A. Noonan of West Bridgewater, Steven W. Noonan and his wife Deborah of Brockton, Kellie A. Loud and her husband Michael of Brockton, Mary E. Chase of West Bridgewater and Maureen F. Berger and her late husband Hank of West Bridgewater. He leaves fourteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was also the brother of Dorothy Morton of Bridgewater, Kathleen Schultz of Arizona and the late Richard, Edward, Raymond, Roger, Joseph and Robert Noonan and Linda Scully.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), BROCKTON, on Monday from 3-7pm. Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10am. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Please consider making a donation in Larry's name to the , 309 Waverley Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020