ZWICKER, Lawrence B. Of Hamilton, May 26, 2019, age 82. Surviving him are his wife of 48 years, Christine; daughters, Heidi of Beverly and Marianne and her husband, Zoltan Galsi of Exeter, NH; his grandchildren, Annika Barrett and James Lawrence Galsi; Annika's father, Sean Barrett of Beverly; sisters, Joyce Sorensen and Carol McKee; and 10 nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Parish Unitarian Church, 225 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Memorial donations may be made to the Trustees of the Reservation, Annual Appeal, 200 High St., 4th Fl., Boston, MA 02110, or to PBS, 2100 Crystal Dr., Arlington, VA 22202. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
