Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
LYNNWORTH, Lawrence C. Of Waltham, May 9, 2019. Husband of Elaine (Chizook) Wojcik Lynnworth and the late Marianne E. (Blenk) Lynnworth. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Ann M. Lynnworth of Nashua, NH, Steven A. Lynnworth (Nadine) of West Gardiner, ME, Daniel A. Lynnworth (Roberta) and their children, Madison and Maxwell of Upton; his brothers, Raymond Lynnworth (Rochelle) of Toms River, NJ and Arthur Lynnworth (Margaret) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; his stepchildren, Joseph Wojcik (Jane) and their children, Alex and Ashley of Hopkinton and Kristina Woods (Peter) and their children, Nicholas and Toby of New Canaan, CT and several nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Larry's life by gathering to visit at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, May 13th, in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, where his Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Team Randy, Inc., 213 Rte. 37E, Toms River, NJ 08753 or to WATCH CDC, 24 Crescent St., Waltham, MA 02453. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
