More Obituaries for LAWRENCE MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE C. "LARRY" MARTIN

LAWRENCE C. "LARRY" MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, Lawrence "Larry" C. Age 76, of Foxboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Norwood Hospital. Loving husband of Eileen (Howe) Martin. Devoted father of Jennifer Morrison and her husband George of Foxborough, Janis Martin of Easton, Gregory Martin and his wife Sherry of Foxborough and the late Kevin Martin. Beloved grandfather of Matthew, Joseph and William Morrison of Foxborough, Emma Andromalos of Easton and Kara Martin of Foxborough. Brother of Regina Crecco and her husband James of Plymouth and James Martin and his wife Kathleen of Medfield. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to the Kevin J. Martin Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1911, Easton, MA 02334. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Wednesday, August 21 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
