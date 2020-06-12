|
GOLDSTEIN , Lawrence Charles Age, 58, of Boston passed away after a sudden illness on June 10, 2020. Larry was the cherished and beloved father of daughter Marissa and her husband Michael Davidson. Born in Boston, MA, Larry was the second of three sons born to Harvey M. Goldstein and Arlene Silver Goldstein who raised their family in Brookline where Larry attended the Baker School and Brookline High School before graduating from American University in Washington D.C. with a degree in real estate. Larry's loving and supportive approach to fatherhood is well-known to family and friends and resulted in a loving bond with Marissa, which was a wonderful example for those around them. Professionally, Larry approached his commercial real estate career with an infectious enthusiasm and furthered that joyous approach with his volunteer work for The Leonard P. Zakim Center for Integrative Therapies and Healthy Living at Dana-Farber. He had a passion for active life through skiing, swimming, hiking and gardening. Larry is predeceased by his beloved father Harvey, and is survived by his cherished mother Arlene, whom he loved dearly. Larry is also survived by brothers Kenneth M. Goldstein and Steven D. Goldstein, sisters-in-law Demee Gambulos and Hui Jojo Deng; his beloved nieces and nephews Elena Goldstein, Daniel Goldstein, Matthew Goldstein, and Jillian Goldstein; aunts Beverly Simon and Mariana Silver, and many loved cousins, along with dear and lifelong friends from work, school, and his time at Camp Tel Noah. Larry also shared in the joy of watching the accomplishments of his friend's children. Larry is predeceased by his uncle Richard Silver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Zakim Center or . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020