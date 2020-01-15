Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE HARDIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE EARL HARDIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAWRENCE EARL HARDIN Obituary
HARDIN, Lawrence Earl Age 83, a lifelong resident of Arlington, passed away peacefully Monday, January 13th, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 62 years to Phyllis (Grotjohan) Hardin. Father of Barbara Marchand of Maynard, Howie and wife Marica Hardin of Poland, ME and the late Lorraine Hardin and Janine Hardin. Grandfather of Andrew (Eileen) Bonaccolto of Goshen, NH, Arliya Marchand of Maynard and the late Matthew Bonaccolto. Great-grandfather of Sydney, Austin and Cosette Bonaccolto. Son of the late Howard Hardin and Anna (Sutton) Hardin. Brother of Alice Dooling of ME and the late Richard and Howard Hardin and Claire Bell. Family and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Saturday, 1:00 to 2:30pm, with a Funeral Home Service to commence at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to: The ,www.heart.org or The American Liver Foundation www.liverfoundation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAWRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -