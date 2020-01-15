|
HARDIN, Lawrence Earl Age 83, a lifelong resident of Arlington, passed away peacefully Monday, January 13th, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 62 years to Phyllis (Grotjohan) Hardin. Father of Barbara Marchand of Maynard, Howie and wife Marica Hardin of Poland, ME and the late Lorraine Hardin and Janine Hardin. Grandfather of Andrew (Eileen) Bonaccolto of Goshen, NH, Arliya Marchand of Maynard and the late Matthew Bonaccolto. Great-grandfather of Sydney, Austin and Cosette Bonaccolto. Son of the late Howard Hardin and Anna (Sutton) Hardin. Brother of Alice Dooling of ME and the late Richard and Howard Hardin and Claire Bell. Family and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Saturday, 1:00 to 2:30pm, with a Funeral Home Service to commence at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to: The ,www.heart.org or The American Liver Foundation www.liverfoundation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020