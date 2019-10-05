Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
NORWOOD, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
157 Washington St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE EDWARD "LARRY" BUTLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAWRENCE EDWARD "LARRY" BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER, Lawrence "Larry" Edward Age 82, of Norwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Lawrence is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Jannette) Butler. He was the son of the late Lawrence D. and Rita (Lacey) Butler. Larry is survived by his children, son Lawrence Butler and his wife Susan; son David Butler, and daughter Laura (Butler) Allen and her husband Matthew. Larry was a wonderful grandfather to his three grandchildren, Keegan Butler, Madalyn Butler, and Jack Allen. In addition, he was a caring and loving brother to his siblings, Jane Demling, Casey Ricci, Marie Fulvi, Edward Butler; and the late Jack Butler, George Butler, and Michael Butler. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Larry was a decorated Marine veteran. He was a 50-year member of Roofers Union Local 33 and had a very successful career as a roofer foreman. He raised his family in Norwood and participated in all of his children's activities. He was an avid reader and he enjoyed traveling with Barbara across the country. He loved big band music and spending time with his family. Please join the family for Visiting Hours on Tuesday, October 8th, from 4pm to 8pm at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, MA. Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, October 9th, 10am at St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, MA 02090. Burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High St., Canton, MA 02021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. GilloolyFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Lawrence "Larry" Edward BUTLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAWRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now