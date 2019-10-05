|
BUTLER, Lawrence "Larry" Edward Age 82, of Norwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Lawrence is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Jannette) Butler. He was the son of the late Lawrence D. and Rita (Lacey) Butler. Larry is survived by his children, son Lawrence Butler and his wife Susan; son David Butler, and daughter Laura (Butler) Allen and her husband Matthew. Larry was a wonderful grandfather to his three grandchildren, Keegan Butler, Madalyn Butler, and Jack Allen. In addition, he was a caring and loving brother to his siblings, Jane Demling, Casey Ricci, Marie Fulvi, Edward Butler; and the late Jack Butler, George Butler, and Michael Butler. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Larry was a decorated Marine veteran. He was a 50-year member of Roofers Union Local 33 and had a very successful career as a roofer foreman. He raised his family in Norwood and participated in all of his children's activities. He was an avid reader and he enjoyed traveling with Barbara across the country. He loved big band music and spending time with his family. Please join the family for Visiting Hours on Tuesday, October 8th, from 4pm to 8pm at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, MA. Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, October 9th, 10am at St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, MA 02090. Burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High St., Canton, MA 02021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019