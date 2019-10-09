|
O'BRIEN, Lawrence Edward Age 85, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, MA. He was born in Brainerd, MN, on December 25, 1933. Larry was the son of Cornelius and Sadie (Calhoun) O'Brien. He attended school in Brainerd, and SMU in MA.
Larry went on to join the US Navy following high school where he made a lifetime career serving his country, he retired from the Navy in 1980 as Command Master Chief (E-9 rank). Following his retirement he went to work as a Quality Assurance and Production Control Manager at Foxboro Co., in MA.
He was devoted husband to Lael M. (Gendron) O'Brien from Brainerd. Larry had many hobbies and interests throughout his life; he enjoyed flying, hand carving wood decoys, along with hunting. Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his family's lake home in Brainerd.
Larry leaves behind his beloved wife Lael of 64 years, 5 children Mark, Kelly, Colleen, Michael and Brett, along with 13 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visiting Hours will be on Friday, October 11th, 2019, at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court Street, PLYMOUTH, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter's Church, 84 Court St., Plymouth, at 11:30 a.m., Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd, MN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019