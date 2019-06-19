Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Brookdale Cemetery
86 Brookdale Ave
Dedham, MA
View Map
MITCHELL, Lawrence F. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, passed on June 18, 2019, at the age of 85, after a valiant struggle with heart disease. Beloved companion of Helen Kontrimas of Westwood. Brother of Jack Mitchell of Dedham. Uncle of William Mitchell of CT. Visiting Hour will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 10-11am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. Burial will follow with US Air Force Military Honors at Brookdale Cemetery, 86 Brookdale Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a Veterans . Lawrence was a proud Korean War US Air Force Veteran. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019
