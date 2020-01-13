|
SULLIVAN, Reverend Lawrence F. "Father Larry" January 10, 2020, age 88. Son of the late Daniel J. & Margaret M. (Murphy) Sullivan. Father Larry will be dearly missed by his sister Mary Lee of Peabody, his brother Kevin Sullivan & his wife Paula of Billerica, sister-in-law Lois Sullivan of Chelmsford: his nineteen nieces, nephews and many great-nieces and grea-nephews and devoted friends. He was predeceased by his bother Dan Sullivan, his brother Frank Sullivan, his wife Monica and his brother-in-law Bob Lee. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. MELROSE, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford on Saturday, January 18th at 10:00AM. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Stoneham. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Medford or . For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
