LAWRENCE F. TOBIASON

LAWRENCE F. TOBIASON Obituary
TOBIASON, Lawrence F. Of Westford, formerly of Winchester, passed away on June 12, 2020. Husband of the late Barbara A. (Griffin) Tobiason. Devoted father of Jennifer Martin and her husband Brad of Plymouth, MN, Sarah Bjorkman and her husband Magnus of Arlington, and Jessica Tobiason and her husband Josh Bluestein of Westford. Morfar to Andrew, Ben & Thomas Martin, and Tobias & Jacob Bluestein. Brother of Karl, Dick, Ed, and the late Ken. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private. Memorial and Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 75 Cold Spring Road, Westford, MA 01886, or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift . For further information, please see full obituary at www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020
