DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
LAWRENCE G. SPARKS

LAWRENCE G. SPARKS Obituary
SPARKS, Lawrence G. Of Somerville, May 10. Beloved husband of the late Pearl Sparks. Son of the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Woodland) Sparks. Brother of Irene Sparks of Somerville and the late Marion, Clifford, Ronnie, Warren and Bill Sparks. Uncle of Robert "Sparky" and his wife Tina Sparks of Somerville and Mary Giarachty of Cambridge. Also survived by his great-nieces, great-great-niece and great-great-nephews. Due to the ongoing COVID-19, all Services are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON. If desired expressions of sympathy may be made in Lawrence's memory to: The , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To send an online condolence, visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020
