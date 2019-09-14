|
GARRON, Lawrence Jr. "Larry" Original Boston Patriots 5 Time All-Pro Halfback Of Framingham, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Born in Marks, Mississippi, he was the oldest of 10 brothers and sisters. His family moved from Marks, MS to Argo, Illinois where he attended Argo High School. Larry excelled as a stellar student/athlete and after graduating Argo High School, Larry attended Western Illinois University. Larry was the first of his family to attend college and would later be inducted into the Western Illinois University Hall of Fame. After college, Larry was signed by the Boston Patriots as a halfback and is one of the original Patriots, which started as a new AFL franchise in 1960. Larry's career with the Patriots lasted from 1960 to 1968, and he was a five time All-Pro selection. Family and friends will honor and remember Larry's life by gathering for Visiting Hours, Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Greater Framingham Community Church, 44 Franklin St., Framingham, MA 01702. His Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Greater Framingham Community Church. Burial will be private at a later date. Kindly consider a donation in Larry's name in lieu of flowers to either: , at www.stjude.org/ways-to-give or to: , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, and www.alz.org/donate Please visit boylebrothers.com for further information. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. Framingham
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019