Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
LAWRENCE H. CENTRELLA Obituary
CENTRELLA, Lawrence H. Of Boxford, formerly of Revere, passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 74. He was the beloved husband of the late Suzanne (Sozio) Centrella. Cherished father of Jason Centrella and his wife Loredanna of Melrose, Damien Centrella of Revere and Gina Centrella and her husband Michael O'Hara of Boxford. Adored grandfather of Adriana and Sofia Centrella, Nicholas Masucci and Michael and Giana O'Hara. Dear bother of David Centrella of Dorchester and Anthony Centrella of Hopkinton. Lawrence was an Army Veteran, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was a dedicated pressman for the Boston Globe, retiring after 40 years. An avid golfer, Lawrence was also a member of the Gannon Golf Course. A Visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2 - 5 PM. Prayer Service to follow Visitation at 5 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lawrence's memory to the Jordan Boys & Girls Club of Chelsea, 30 Willow Street, Chelsea, MA 02150. For guestbook, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019
