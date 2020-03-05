|
DURSO, Lawrence J. "Larry" Age 103, and formerly of Bradford, passed away March 4, 2020 at Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, where he was affectionately referred to as Don Lorenzo. He was born in Haverhill on Dec. 1, 1916, son of the late Carmelo and Maria (Minincleri) Durso. Larry was educated in Haverhill and joined the U.S. Marines, serving for 3 years. While in the Marine Corps he was selected for the Honor Guard of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, aboard the U.S.S. Indianapolis, during his 1936 tour of Caribbean and South American nations. He later joined the U.S. Navy Seabees Construction Battalion during WWII until his honorable discharge in 1945. Taught to lay bricks by his father as a young boy, Larry excelled at all areas of construction, and was a leader of the Durso family's General Construction Company, building Esso Gas Stations all over New England, in addition to apartment buildings, residential homes, and shopping centers. In later years, the company diversified into real estate development. When not working, Larry and his late wife Rita vacationed in Las Vegas, where he enjoyed playing poker, a skill he shared with residents of Edgewood during the 11 years he lived there. Coming from a family which owned vineyards and produced wine in Sicily, Larry had a natural talent for gardening. Each summer at his home in Bradford, he grew varieties of vegetables, fruits, herbs, and several types of garlic, while supplying tomatoes for all of the neighbors. He was the husband of the late Rita M. (Consoli) Durso who passed away in 2009, and is survived by his children Carmen L. Durso and his wife Rosanne Zuffante of South Weymouth, Claudia C. Consoli and her fiancé Raymond Prince of Canton, and Patricia Durso of Pembroke; his sister Josephine Durso of Haverhill; 3 grandchildren, Catherine Lincoln and her husband Jeff of San Francisco, Alex Durso and his wife Shaneen of Reading, Nicholas Durso, of Quincy; 5 great-grandchildren, Addison, Audrey, Ava, Mason and Logan Durso of Reading. He is also fondly remembered by members of the Zuffante Family, Joseph and his wife Gunilla, Gerard and his wife, Denise, and Joanne Dolan, lifetime partner of the late Fred Zuffante, as well as several nieces and nephews. Larry formed many close and lasting relationships with residents and staff at Edgewood, all of whom made him feel comfortable and loved during his final days there. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 10th at 10:00 AM in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 South Main St., Bradford, MA. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Haverhill. At his request, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to New England Village, www.newenglandvillage.org and Massachusetts Citizens for Children, www.masskids.org To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Bradford ~ Haverhill
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020