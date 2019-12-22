Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
Main St. (Rt. 38)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE J. "LARRY" FLYNN

LAWRENCE J. "LARRY" FLYNN Obituary
FLYNN, Lawrence J. "Larry" Age 77, of Wilmington, passed away at home on December 21st, 2019. Larry was a decorated officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam and Washington, DC, after which he taught Social Studies in Medford for 33 years. Beloved husband of Pamela (Widtfeldt) Flynn of Wilmington, loving father of Lawrence "Buz" Flynn, III & his wife Christine of Tewksbury, Eric Flynn & his wife Julie of Wilmington and Kristin Fenik & her husband Jay of Denver, CO, "Grampy" of Amber, Justin, Kayla, Matthew & Connor Flynn and Flynn & Acadia Fenik, son of the late John and Helen (Lynn) Flynn, dear brother of Regina Renner & her husband George of Naples, FL and the late Margaret Ann Flynn. Larry is also survived by several brothers & sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 62), WILMINGTON, on Saturday, Dec. 28th, at 9 a.m., immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rt. 38), at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors to follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 27th, from 3-7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations in Larry's name can be made to iPods for Wounded Veterans, 4 Heather Dr., Wilmington, MA 01887, or to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019
