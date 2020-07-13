Boston Globe Obituaries
HINES, Lawrence J. Sr. Of Falmouth, died July 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine A. Hines. Loving grandfather of Jack and Ann Hines, and father of Lawrence J. Hines, Jr. of Falmouth and Daniel J. Hines of Somerville, and brother of Virginia Doucette of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Peter Hines and Norma Jean Garvin of Edgewater, FL. Mr. Hines was raised in Charlestown, MA and graduated from Natick High School in 1962. He attended Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, MA. He joined the US Navy and served 4 years as a quartermaster during the Vietnam era. He worked for Martha's Vineyard Steamship Authority in the '70's-early 80's. He joined the Merchant Marine for many years, starting as a wiper, working his way up to become a 1st Mate. He is also a member of the Master, Mates & Pilots Union. Mr. Hines married Lorraine Hanbury on December 9, 1978. They have 2 sons: Lawrence J. Hines, Jr. and Daniel Hines. He was also a longtime member of the Falmouth Elks Club. A Burial Service will be held at 1:45pm on Thursday, July 16th at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Public Broadcasting Service, wgbh.org For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
