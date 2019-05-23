|
KELLEHER, Lawrence J. Of Somerville, Revere, and Tampa, FL, passed away on May 13, 2019. His family owned and operated the Kelleher Funeral Home for many years. Larry worked for Boston City Hall under Kevin White and Ray Flynn before retiring to Florida. He owned Celebrate America! at Faneuil Hall with his wife Valerie (Carr) where they sold political memorabilia. Larry asked that everyone who reads this notice say a prayer for world peace and give their family members an extra hug and a kiss. Private Services. Blount Curry Terrace Oaks 813-988-9200
