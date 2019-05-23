Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE KELLEHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE J. KELLEHER


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LAWRENCE J. KELLEHER Obituary
KELLEHER, Lawrence J. Of Somerville, Revere, and Tampa, FL, passed away on May 13, 2019. His family owned and operated the Kelleher Funeral Home for many years. Larry worked for Boston City Hall under Kevin White and Ray Flynn before retiring to Florida. He owned Celebrate America! at Faneuil Hall with his wife Valerie (Carr) where they sold political memorabilia. Larry asked that everyone who reads this notice say a prayer for world peace and give their family members an extra hug and a kiss. Private Services. Blount Curry Terrace Oaks 813-988-9200

View the online memorial for Lawrence J. KELLEHER
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now