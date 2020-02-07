|
LoCICERO, Lawrence J. Of Saugus, age 93, February 5th. Husband of the late Elizabeth (Donlon) LoCicero. Loving father of Sharon Trainor & her husband Don of Saugus, Stephen LoCicero & his wife Rae-Ann of CA, Ann LoCicero of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Casey, Tyler, Kylie, Aaron, Elizabeth, Jared, Christine, Ryan & Dylan and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Betty Ann McLaughlin of Woburn, Delores Pica of Burlington and the late Louis LoCicero & Marie Carriere. Late WWII US Navy Vet. & member of Pipefitter Union Local 537. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to All Care Hospice at [email protected] For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020