Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
LAWRENCE J. LOCICERO Obituary
LoCICERO, Lawrence J. Of Saugus, age 93, February 5th. Husband of the late Elizabeth (Donlon) LoCicero. Loving father of Sharon Trainor & her husband Don of Saugus, Stephen LoCicero & his wife Rae-Ann of CA, Ann LoCicero of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Casey, Tyler, Kylie, Aaron, Elizabeth, Jared, Christine, Ryan & Dylan and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Betty Ann McLaughlin of Woburn, Delores Pica of Burlington and the late Louis LoCicero & Marie Carriere. Late WWII US Navy Vet. & member of Pipefitter Union Local 537. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to All Care Hospice at [email protected] For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
