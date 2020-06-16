|
CROSMAN, Lawrence James "Larry" Age 91, passed away surrounded by his family on June 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian Silliker Crosman, to whom he was married for 63 years. Born on June 16, 1928 in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada, he was the son of the late George and Georgie Crosman. He grew up in Brighton, MA, and graduated from Cheshire Academy in CT. Lawrence commenced study at Boston University, and there was inspired to enlist in the Army. Lawrence was stationed in Japan at the end of World War II. Working as a Public Relations Officer for Stars and Stripes, he reported on occupation activities of allied troops, including the Far East Military Tribunal. After completing his military service, Lawrence returned to Boston University, becoming a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. He graduated from Boston University with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. He was an active member of the Boston Jaycees. Lawrence and Lillian moved to New Jersey, where he completed his Master's degree in Business at NYU. They returned to Boston where Lawrence began his 30-year career at John Hancock, advancing to Senior Vice President of Data Processing. Lawrence attended the 65th Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Lil and Larry resided in Sharon, MA, for 44 years. While a resident of Sharon, Larry helped establish Pop Warner football and coached baseball. He was a member of the Rotary Club and the First Congregational Church of Sharon. They moved to North Attleboro in 2001. Lawrence will be remembered as an exceptional Dad. He was a voracious reader, whose mind never rested. His advice and counsel was solicited and appreciated by all. Larry was a collector. He was a master model ship builder, puzzler, traveler and stamp collector. He leaves his children: Lin Chabra and her husband Mark of Reading, MA, Laurel Peter of North Attleboro, Lloyd Crosman and his wife Kelly of Babylon, NY, and Lawrence Crosman and his wife Kristine of North Attleboro. He was predeceased by his daughter Laurie J. Sills and his son-in-law Edward Peter. He was the proud grandfather of Amy Ferranti, who lovingly cared for him, Jackie, Casey, Michael, Dan, Kevin, Zachary, Lily, Christopher, Carley, Kelsey, Connor, Erin, Cameron, Kailyn (deceased), Lydia and Joshua. He was the great-grandfather of Daniel, Collin, Milo, Liam, Lucy and MacKenzie. He was the dear brother-in-law of Jane Brietzke of Harwich, MA and the late Virginia Gettings. He leaves many nieces and nephews. His family will hold a private celebration of his life. Interment will be at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ed Peter Memorial Scholarship Fund, North Attleboro Treasurer's Office, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760 or Attleboro Visiting Nurses Association – www.communityvna.com For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guestbook at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020