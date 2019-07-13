Boston Globe Obituaries
|
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
LAWRENCE JOHN "LARRY" GRIFFIN

LAWRENCE JOHN "LARRY" GRIFFIN Obituary
GRIFFIN, Lawrence John "Larry" Of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. Devoted son of the late Lawrence and Katherine (Murphy) Griffin. Loving brother of David and his wife Jeannette of Weymouth; Paul Griffin; Maureen Reen; Catherine O'Donnell and her late husband Thomas; Kathleen Griffin and the late Patricia Shea. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Chrysostom Church at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery. Larry was a USMC Veteran who served his country during Vietnam. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Boston Marine Corps Toys for Tots, 53 Quebec Street, Fort Devens, MA 01434 or at toysfortots.org For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
