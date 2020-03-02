Boston Globe Obituaries
|
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
LAWRENCE JOSEPH BREWINGTON

LAWRENCE JOSEPH BREWINGTON Obituary
BREWINGTON, Lawrence Joseph Of Roxbury, passed away on Feb. 24, at 77 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy Brewington, stepfather of Shiruvaughn, Dale, Derrick, Rodney and Keith. Dear brother to Joyce Frith, Frances Sumpter, Arline Robinson (Johnnie Robinson), Marlene Brewington, Ronald Brewington and the late Otis, Jr., George and Kenneth. Devoted son of the late Otis and Thelma Brewington. He also leaves several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Thurs., March 5, 11 a.m., at the A. J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave. CAMBRIDGE. Visiting Hour Thur., 10-11 a.m., relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. A. J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
