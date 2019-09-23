Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LAWRENCE JOSEPH "LARRY" SOCOBY


1933 - 2019
LAWRENCE JOSEPH "LARRY" SOCOBY Obituary
SOCOBY, Lawrence Joseph "Larry" A longtime resident of Needham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Vero Health and Rehabilitation Nursing Home in West Roxbury, where he was a resident for the past 4 years. He was born July 11, 1933 in Pleasant Point, Maine. Larry served in the United States Navy and was veteran of the Korean War serving aboard the USS Smalley. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he became an Electrician working for several large contractors, before beginning his own business which he ran until his retirement. The beloved husband for 52 years of the late Beverly (Hanscom) Socoby, he is survived by his brother Melvin Soctomah and his wife Joan, son Larry Socoby, daughter Sharon Socoby and her husband Edwin Denson, granddaughter Christine Socoby and grandsons Stephen Socoby and Lawrence Denson. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, September 25th from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's name may be made to the Fisher House of Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Larry, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
