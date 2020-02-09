|
|
GRODMAN, Lawrence Klass Age 86, of Dedham formerly of Newton on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (Haas). Loving father of Randy Grodman & his wife Helena, and Brian Grodman & his partner Leah. Adored and respected grandfather of Adam, Justin, Jesse, Maya and Talia. Devoted brother of Barbara Franchi & her husband Ed, and Carolyn Grodman. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished and close friend to many and a stalwart supporter of the Jewish State of Israel. Services at Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford St, Natick on Tuesday, February 11 at 10am. Burial at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, 497 North St., Randolph. Following burial, shiva will be 1:30pm -5pm Shiva and dairy meal for all family and friends in the Interfaith Chapel at NewBridge on the Charles. Wednesday 2-5pm Shiva and dairy meal for all family and friends in the Interfaith Chapel at NewBridge on the Charles. Thursday 2- 5pm Shiva and dairy meal for all family and friends in the Interfaith Chapel at NewBridge on the Charles. Friday 6:40am Shacharit at Congregation Beth El, 561 Ward Street in Newton, followed by Shiva from 7:15am - 10am. Saturday 6pm Shiva, at Congregation Beth El, 561 Ward Street in Newton, from 6:45pm - 7:45pm. Sunday 9am Minyan at Chabad Center, 1234 River Road in Manchester, NH, followed by Shiva dairy meal from 10-11:30am. Monday 7am Minyan at Temple Israel, 66 Salmon Street in Manchester, NH, followed by Shiva from 7:45am-8:30am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Friends of LIBI, 45 Bartlett Crescent Road, Brookline, MA 02446. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020