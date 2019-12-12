|
CETRONE, Lawrence L. "Lefty" Age 83, longtime Watertown resident, born and raised in Nonantum, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on 12/10/2019. Dear son of the late Loreto Cetrone and Christina (Grella) Cetrone. Beloved husband for 55 years to Michele (Bellofatto) Cetrone. Devoted father of Christina (Cetrone) Hart and her husband William, Renee Cetrone and her companion Anthony DellaSala. Cherished and adored grandfather of Christopher and Samantha Hart. Dear brother of Joseph "Zeno" Cetrone and his wife Ginny and the late Alexander Cetrone. Dear brother-in-law of Evelyn (Bellofatto) Fahey and Maria (Bellofatto) DiNapoli. Also survived by and loved by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Prior to retirement, Lefty was a bricklayer for almost 40 years. He was a longtime member of the Newton Soccer Club and Newton Sons of Italy Lodge 1069. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends, summers on the patio, and playing his numbers. In honor of Lefty's love for children and favorite charity, donations may be made to: - stjude.org Visiting Hours Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown Street, NEWTON, from 3-7pm, and again Monday morning at 9:30am, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial to follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019