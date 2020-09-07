SCHULTZ, Lawrence L. "Larry" Jr. Of Brookline, on September 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Lawrence L. and Cornelia E. "Connie" Schultz. Dear brother of Karen Schultz Kling and Marilyn Schultz, both of Brookline, and Dorothy Gail Schultz Wynn of Greenville, SC. Adored uncle of Calvin, Cornelia, Crystal, Victoria and William. Also survived by several grandnieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, from 3:00–7:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained in both the Funeral Home and church.) Larry was a great son, brother, uncle, friend, soldier and peacemaker. He will be missed by many. Late Vietnam Veteran U.S. Army, retired employee Brookline Water Dept., and late band member of the Quavers Band. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or www.fisherhouseboston.org/make-a-donation-to-fisher-house-of-boston