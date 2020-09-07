1/1
LAWRENCE L. "LARRY" SCHULTZ Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHULTZ, Lawrence L. "Larry" Jr. Of Brookline, on September 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Lawrence L. and Cornelia E. "Connie" Schultz. Dear brother of Karen Schultz Kling and Marilyn Schultz, both of Brookline, and Dorothy Gail Schultz Wynn of Greenville, SC. Adored uncle of Calvin, Cornelia, Crystal, Victoria and William. Also survived by several grandnieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, from 3:00–7:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained in both the Funeral Home and church.) Larry was a great son, brother, uncle, friend, soldier and peacemaker. He will be missed by many. Late Vietnam Veteran U.S. Army, retired employee Brookline Water Dept., and late band member of the Quavers Band. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or www.fisherhouseboston.org/make-a-donation-to-fisher-house-of-boston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
6172777652
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved