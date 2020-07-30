|
LaCASSE, Lawrence "Red" Passed away peacefully at home on July 24. His life spanned 9 decades and he would have celebrated his 95th birthday on August 8. Born in Beachmont, Revere in 1925, Lawrence was the second son of the late Sarah (Griffin) and Raymond LaCasse. He was predeceased by his brothers Raymond and Donald. After his service in the Navy during World War II, Lawrence would become the 3rd generation on the Boston Fire Department. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Torrice) for nearly 70 years, who he met on a blind-date on the ski-slope at Commonwealth Country Club in 1948. They raised their six children in Oak Square, Brighton before moving to Westwood. Red enjoyed a lifelong love of golf, and was a member of several country clubs. In his later years, Red loved drawing, creating rock sculptures, as well as "blueberrying" and clamming with his grandchildren in the marsh behind his Scituate beach house that he built in 1978. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann. He leaves behind and will be lovingly missed by his children Susanne (Chuck), Kate (Albert), Lawrence (Marta), Deborah (Joe), Janet (Paul) and Mark (Erin). He was a wonderful Papa to his 12 grandchildren, Nicki, Danny, Jenna, Emma, Laurel, Sarah, Zach, Hannah, Josh, Katie, Taylor and Maddie, as well as 5 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Everly, Isla, Amelie and Ellis. The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers, especially Shay Murillo, who made it possible to care for him at home.
Although the family would love to Celebrate his Life with family and friends, the uncertainty and safety of this time requires that the Services be private. Red knows that all will be with him in spirit. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed Monday, Aug. 3rd, at 11am. Please go to www.facebook.com/saintmmparish.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020