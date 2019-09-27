Boston Globe Obituaries
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant Street,
Malden, MA
View Map
LAWRENCE "DOUBLE L" LEHANE

LAWRENCE "DOUBLE L" LEHANE Obituary
LEHANE, Lawrence "Double L" Of Malden, Sept. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years to Judi (Powers) Lehane. Son of the late John & Mary (Sullivan) Lehane. Loving father of Timothy Lehane of Malden, Kelly Kelleher & her husband Dennis of Malden & Brian Lehane & his wife Sara of Hamden, CT. Dear brother of Dorothy Harrell, Jackie Lehane, Patricia Cameron, Connie Holland, & the late Mary McKinnon, James Lehane, & Irene Bentley. Brother in-law of John, Michael, & Kevin Powers, & the late Brian Powers. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Larry was a longtime printer for Finch engraving Co. & an employee for the City of Malden Public Facilities for 14 years. He also worked at the TD Garden for 35 years. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
