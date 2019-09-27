|
LEHANE, Lawrence "Double L" Of Malden, Sept. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years to Judi (Powers) Lehane. Son of the late John & Mary (Sullivan) Lehane. Loving father of Timothy Lehane of Malden, Kelly Kelleher & her husband Dennis of Malden & Brian Lehane & his wife Sara of Hamden, CT. Dear brother of Dorothy Harrell, Jackie Lehane, Patricia Cameron, Connie Holland, & the late Mary McKinnon, James Lehane, & Irene Bentley. Brother in-law of John, Michael, & Kevin Powers, & the late Brian Powers. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Larry was a longtime printer for Finch engraving Co. & an employee for the City of Malden Public Facilities for 14 years. He also worked at the TD Garden for 35 years. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019