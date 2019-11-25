|
|
DeSTEFANO, Lawrence M. "Larry" Of Watertown, November 22, 2019. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Doris Agnes (White). Devoted father of Lawrence M., Jr. of Natick, Geraldine R. DeFeo and her husband Donald of Medford, Stephen A. and his wife Kiana of New Salem, Susan M. Copithorne of Falmouth and David S. of Burlington. Dear brother of Eleanor Guerino & Antoinette Rogers, Larry also leaves 5 deceased brothers and 3 deceased sisters. Also loved by 8 grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew & Justine DeFeo, Molly & Amy Copithorne, Tyler, Nicole & Brianna DeStefano and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Friday, 3-7 PM. Entombment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Retired Property Manager for Whitney Plaza, Watertown. Memorials in Larry's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. www.alz.org/manh MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
View the online memorial for Lawrence M. "Larry" DeSTEFANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019