1937 - 2019
LAWRENCE MAX KEITH Obituary
KEITH, Lawrence Max Of Dedham and Nantucket, died peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Born in Trenton, MO on July 18, 1937. Son of the late Herbert and Winifred (Kent) Keith and brother to W. Kent Keith and his wife Meredith. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan (Lang) Keith, daughter Pamela Keith, daughter Linda (Keith) Phelps and husband Rick Phelps, son Kent Keith, as well as his five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons Stephen Lang Keith and Mark Lawrence Keith. Burial Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring of 2020 in Nantucket. In lieu of flowers and remembrance, please make a charitable donation to your local food panty in his name. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
