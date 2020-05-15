|
MULLANEY, Lawrence "Larry" Age 87, of Worcester, passed away Tuesday, May 12th and was reunited with the love of his life, his wife, Patricia Garrity-Mullaney. He is survived by his brother and best friend, Rev. Fr. Antony "Tony" Mullaney, of Harrington, ME; nine nieces and nephews, who are deeply honored to call him 'Uncle Larry', Warren Snow and his wife Sandra and Gregory Snow and his wife Debra and Rosemarie Sargent and her husband David, all of Spencer, Tina Cristy and her husband Gordon and Donna Godfrey and her husband Robert, both of Worcester, David Snow and his wife Nancy of Auburn, Joanne Snow of Worcester, James Snow and his wife Justine and Ann-Marie Tset and her husband James, both of Worcester; loving grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, especially Kate and Tom Sheehan of Dedham; dear cousins; treasured friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Garrity and his sister, Alice Snow. Larry was born in Boston, the son of Patrick and Mary (Flynn) Mullaney, and lived in Jamaica Plain. After his father's death, his mother moved the family to Worcester. Larry graduated from St. Peter's High School with the dream to attend Boston College. He fulfilled that dream by hitchhiking from Worcester to Boston every day and graduated from his beloved Boston College in 1954. Next, Larry enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return home, Larry attended graduate school at Clark University. After graduating from Clark in 1959, he began his career as a History teacher at David Prouty High School in Spencer. Over the next 36 years, Larry enjoyed every minute with his students and many of these students later became his friends. Larry will be forever remembered for his big heart, his sense of humor and his love of Boston College. With grateful hearts, Larry's family thanks everyone at Tatnuck Park and Brookhaven Hospice for providing excellent care while treating Larry with love, kindness and respect. Private Funeral Services will be held. Donations may be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. For guestbook and condolences, visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020