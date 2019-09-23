|
HOWE, Lawrence N. "Lanny" Of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Stoughton and Dedham, passed away in Florida on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was 82 years old. Survivors include his former wife, Lois (Doubleday) Howe and their 4 sons, Peter Howe and wife Tang, Timothy and wife Deborah, Stephen, and John. He was also a father to the late Deborah. Other survivors include his 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brothers, Raymond and wife Beverly, Arthur and wife Connie and his sister, Marcia and their families. Visiting Hours Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 4 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 P.M. from the Sheehan, Lowe & Powers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 115 Monk Street, STOUGHTON. Burial with military honors Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Note: Funeral procession leaving the funeral home at 10:30 A.M. All are welcome to attend. Sheehan Funeral Home
781-344 - 2061
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019