LAWRENCE P. "LARRY" FRAZER
FRAZER, Lawrence P. "Larry" Of Boston, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was husband of Sylvia (Dubitsky) Frazer for over 50 years, and father of Justin & his wife Jessica Almeleh-Frazer of Brooklyn and Ghent, New York, and Adina Frazer of New York City. He was grandfather of Coralie L. "Coco" Almeleh-Frazer and brother of Marilyn Weinstein & her husband Steve. Larry was an attorney in Boston for many years, specializing in corporate and tax law and estate planning. There will be a private graveside funeral on Monday, October 12, 2020. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
Levine Chapels
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
