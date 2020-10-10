FRAZER, Lawrence P. "Larry" Of Boston, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was husband of Sylvia (Dubitsky) Frazer for over 50 years, and father of Justin & his wife Jessica Almeleh-Frazer of Brooklyn and Ghent, New York, and Adina Frazer of New York City. He was grandfather of Coralie L. "Coco" Almeleh-Frazer and brother of Marilyn Weinstein & her husband Steve. Larry was an attorney in Boston for many years, specializing in corporate and tax law and estate planning. There will be a private graveside funeral on Monday, October 12, 2020. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com