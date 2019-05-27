|
|
JORDAN, Lawrence P. Of Reading, May 24, 2019 at age 64. Dear and beloved brother of William Jordan and his wife Patricia. Loving son of the late Raymond J. Jordan and Thelma (Taylor) Jordan. Also lovingly survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Thursday, May 30th from 5-8pm in the Doherty - Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING. Parking attendants and elevator are available. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Lawrence's memory to JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty - Barile
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019