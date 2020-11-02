1/1
LAWRENCE R. "LARRY" DEAL
DEAL, Lawrence "Larry" R. Age 92 and long-time Groton resident, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband, for 65 years, to his beloved wife, Edna V. (Schweinsberg) Deal. Also survived by his children, Glenn Deal and his wife, Laura, of Montague, NJ, Gary Deal and his wife, Davilee, of Oakdale, CT, Janis Cooper and her partner, Jose Samson, of Meriden, NH, and Karen Mullin and her husband, Greg, of Dover, NH; his grandchildren, Amanda, Joshua, Cailin, Bobby, Michael, Jeffrey, Tyler, Alex, Nikki, and Christian; and his great-grandchildren, Kieran, Nora and Lincoln. He was predeceased by his brother, Frank. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Larry on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, GROTON. His Funeral Service and Burial at Groton Cemetery will be for immediate family only. U.S. Navy Korean Conflict Veteran. Donations in his memory may be made to Rejoice in the Lord, P.O. Box 18,000, Pensacola, FL 32523-9160. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit www.badgerfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Lawrence "Larry" R. DEAL


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
