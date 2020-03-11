|
DeBENEDICTIS, Lawrence R. "Larry" Sr. Of Billerica, March 11. Beloved husband of Carol A. (Hughes) DeBenedictis. Loving father of Lawrence R. DeBenedictis, Jr. and his companion Faith Maslin of Billerica and James DeBenedictis and his wife Eunice Zaroulis of Lowell. Devoted brother of Daniel DeBenedictis of Billerica, Vincent DeBenedictis of Hampton, NH, Anthony DeBenedictis and his wife Lucia of Hudson, NH, Carmine DeBenedictis, Jr. of Billerica, Angelo DeBenedictis and his wife Lillian of Carlisle, Peter DeBenedictis and his wife Barbara of Ohio, Agnes Spinney of Billerica, Anna Mason of Harvard, Caroline Vitale and her husband William of Billerica and Pauline deDiego and her husband Robert of Pepperell. A loving grandfather to Larry, III, Devone, Danielle and Carmen. Great-grandfather of Giovanny. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Paul DeBenedictis and brother-in-law of the late Barbara DeBenedictis, Albert Spinney, Jack Mason, and Alice DeBenedictis. Visiting Hours will be held Friday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA from 3 – 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Andrew's Church, 25 Talbot Ave., Billerica at 12 noon. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lahey Health at Home Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801, www.lahey.org or to the DAV, www.dav.org Late Korean War Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, as well as former Town of Billerica Building Inspector.
