LAWRENCE R. SUNDBERG

SUNDBERG, Lawrence R. Korean War Air Force Veteran Of Walpole, April 15, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of Ruth H. (Carlson) Sundberg. Loving father of Karen Swan and her husband, David, of Walpole and Gail H. Lamothe and her husband, Mark, of Freedom, NH. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca L. Ciampa and Tom of Norwood, Kristen A. Tummeltshammer and Clemens of Foxborough, Andrew T. Wolff and Kayla of Norton, Willem Swan and Laurie of ME, Elspeth Sanchez-Colon and Alejandro of Charlestown, Maclellan Swan and MJ of CA, Megan H. Hess and Scott of Newtown Square, PA, Michael J. Lamothe of Beverly, and Faith P. Torrisi and Matthew of Brighton, England and great-grandfather of Finn, Rhys, Mila, Rylie, Jose, Alejo, Jovanni, Helen, Henry. Brother of Ronald E. Sundberg and his wife, Virginia of Norfolk, Linda V. Morse and her late husband, Robert, of Walpole, and the late Karl Kenneth Sundberg and his surviving wife, Eunice Bergman, of FL. Brother-in-law of Robert E. Carlson of Charlton and Greta A. Carlson of Walpole. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community, and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Larry's family has decided that his Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Service at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Norwood will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 24 Berwick Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
