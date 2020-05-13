Boston Globe Obituaries
|
LAWRENCE S. CHIODI Obituary
CHIODI, Lawrence S. Of Plymouth, formerly of Burlington, age 92, passed on April 20th. Beloved husband of Shirley (Bowser) of Plymouth and the late Mary (Magazzu). He was the loving father of Stephen of Stoneham, Lawrence M. of Burlington and the late Camille Perkins. Proud grandfather of Stefanie, Dennis, Nicholas, Lorenzo, Anna, Briana & Mark and great-grandfather of Cici, Bennett, Jackson & Coco. Brother of Elena LaMonica, Rose Woodside, Catherine Spagnola & Salvatore Chiodi and the late Pauline Paolini-Anastasio, Andrew Chiodi, Frances Imbrescia, Antonette Smith, Anthony Chiodi & Anne Magner. Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
