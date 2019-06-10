GATTI, Lawrence S. Of Waltham, June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Adeline M. "Lynn" (Bastarache) Gatti. Father of Lawrence A. Gatti of West Dennis, Mark J. Gatti of Waltham and Amy L. Davis (Michael) of Marin Valley, CA. Grandfather of Jordyn, Olivia and Ryan Davis. Brother of Lorraine Almeida of Madison, ME and the late Louis, Joseph, Daniel and MaryAnn Gatti, Donata Savotsky and Helen Dansereau. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Larry's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, June 14th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary