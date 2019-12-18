Home

More Obituaries for LAWRENCE NEWCOMBE
LAWRENCE S. NEWCOMBE

LAWRENCE S. NEWCOMBE Obituary
NEWCOMBE, Lawrence S. "Larry" Of Sudbury, formerly of Belmont, died after a short illness on September 19th, 2019, at the age of 71. He was the son of the late Charles and Kathleen Newcombe of Belmont. He was the brother of the late Charles, Jr. and Russell Newcombe. He is survived by his brother, Robert Newcomb of Chocorua, NH and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves a dear friend, Marianne McGee. Larry graduated from Belmont High School, and worked in construction all his life. He was a veteran of the US Army. No Services are planned at this time.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
