SIMON, Lawrence S. "Larry" Age 80, of Brookline, on Friday, April 17, 2020. Loving son of the late Benjamin and Charlotte (Strock) Simon. Fond cousin of Gary and Anne Simon. From April through October, Larry would be sitting at Fenway Park watching his beloved Red Sox, and competing successfully online with his Fantasy Baseball teams. He also kept busy playing competitive bridge, both online and traveling to tournaments. Private graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Remembrances in Larry's memory may be made to Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020