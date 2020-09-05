LAWRENCE SHUTZER

SHUTZER, Lawrence Lawrence Leonard Shutzer, of Swampscott, entered into rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Miriam Shutzer. Devoted father of David Shutzer of Swampscott, Steven Shutzer of Gloucester and Nancy Stacey of Florida. Cherished grandfather of five grandchildren, Matthew and Deenah Shutzer, Frank and Ashley Stacey and Meyers Shutzer and two great-grandchildren. Dear uncle of Kenneth and Carole Shutzer. The loving brother of the late Sydney Shutzer, Alvin Shutzer, Bernice Glassman, Shirley Fanger, Ethel Kennedy. Dear son of Arthur and Sadie Shutzer. He grew up in Brookline, graduated from MIT and served in the Navy in the Pacific during WW2. He and his wife Mim had been married for 71 years, and raised their family in Swampscott. He and his two brothers owned the William Barry Company in Lawrence, MA and Mississippi. Lawrence was a dedicated member of Temple Emanu-el in Marblehead for seventy years and of Kernwood Country Club for 72 years, where he loved playing golf with his golf buddies. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues & clients. Due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Temple Emanu- El Cemetery, Danvers, MA. There will be no Shiva due to the Covid situation. Visiting Hours: In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Temple Emanu-El 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945 or Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High Street, Boston, MA 02110. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com
