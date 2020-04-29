Home

LAWRENCE SMITH


1952 - 2020
SMITH, Lawrence August 3, 1952, Malden, MA - April 17, 2020, Wakefield, MA. We will all miss our beloved Lawrence (Larry). A beautiful soul who loved his family deeply. The son of Amelia (Angelini) Smith, brother of Joanne Smith and uncle of Brian DeGoederen. Grandson of Assunta & Lorenzo Angelini, nephew of Ida & Joseph Mazzei, Stacia and Henry Angelini, Marie & William Angelini. Cousin of Joseph Mazzei, Janice & William Angelini, Sandra Angelini, Lisa Angelini-Adams & Richard Adams, Susan Angelini and Robin & Kieran Angelini. Services private. We love you dearly.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
