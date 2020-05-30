|
PARENTE, Lawrence Stephen Age 89 years, of East Walpole, May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann V. (Amoriggi) Parente. Loving father of Cheryl Kelly and her husband James of Hopkinton, Susan McGillicuddy and her husband Thomas of Stowe, Stephen Parente and his wife Cathrine of Urbana, IL, and Lisa Dougherty and her husband John of Dover. Cherished grandfather of John, Mary, Joseph, Lawrence, Matthew, Paul, Michael, Emily, Sean, Magnus, Christopher, and Andrew. Brother of Eva Senerchia of Warwick, Pasquale Parente of Little Compton, Samuel Parente of Cranston, and he was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.
As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world, and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Larry's family has decided that his Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times, so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember and celebrate his life. Memorial donations may be made to The Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. James H. Delaney & Son
Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020