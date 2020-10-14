1/1
LAWRENCE T. DONOVAN Sr.
1942 - 2020
DONOVAN , Lawrence T. Sr. Of Dedham and Naples, FL, native of Mission Hill. Longtime companion of Marilyn A. (Foley) Powers. Father of Lawrence T. Donovan Jr. of NY, NY, Diane M. Johnson (Jeff) of Gig Harbor, WA and Maureen Donovan of Derry, NH; brother of Clare Finnegan (late George) of Dedham, Fay Geary (Bobby) of Hyannis and Naples, FL, and the late Edward and Joseph Donovan; also survived by Marilyn's children, James. E. Powers of Canton, Jean M. Arki (William Casteel) of Dartmouth, John E. Powers (Laura), Lyn A. Goode (John), all of Dedham, and Stephen T. Powers (Taryn) of South Boston; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, honor Larry's belief in education with a contribution to an education-related non-profit, a school of your choice, or The Speyer Legacy School, 925 9th Ave., New York, NY 10019 or https://speyer-school.squarespace.com/support/office-of-advancement. To view Larry's funeral service virtually, online tribute and guest register, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
