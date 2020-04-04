|
|
FREDERICKS, Lawrence T. "Bo" Of Brookline on April 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne (Fish) Fredericks. Loving father of Gwen Fredericks of Brookline. Devoted son of the late James and Agnes (Griffin) Fredericks. Dear brother of Loretta Swanson of Brookline and the late James Fredericks. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bo was the first from Brookline to serve his country with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. After returning from Vietnam, he worked for the Town of Brookline for the Highway Dept., and later, the Brookline Fire Dept. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and guidelines put in place by Gov. Charles Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bo may be made to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or https://fisherhouseboston.org/make-a-donation-to-fisher-house-of-boston/ To leave a message of condolence, please visit bellodeafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020